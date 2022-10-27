Elderly woman among three killed in separate road accidents in Ambala

Three persons including an elderly woman were killed in separate road accidents in Ambala and nearby areas on Tuesday. Tarn Singh, a resident of Panjokhra, said his old mother riding pillion on a bicycle was hit by a motorcycle on NH 44 near the water reservoir. She died on the spot.

In another incident, Gagan, a resident of Baghwali, said that an unidentified person was killed after he was hit by unidentified motorcyclist near village Devinagar on the national highway. The victim died on the spot and police took his body to the hospital for postmortem.

In the third case, a motorcyclist identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of village Shahpur, was killed when a speeding autorickshaw rammed into his bike. The Parao Police registered a case against the unidentified auto driver, who escaped after the incident. Police registered a case on the complaint of Bajrang, a resident of village Dhani. Police started investigations in all three cases.