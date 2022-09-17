Elderly people protest against Haryana govt, say pension stopped after showing them dead

A day after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid Rs 2500 to a woman, whose old age pension had been stopped, from his pocket and days after a 102-year-old man staged a protest in Rohtak, claiming that his pension was stopped on the ground that he was dead, a group of senior citizens staged a demonstration against the Haryana government in Chandigarh Friday expressing similar grievances. Accompanied by AAP’s former state unit chief Naveen Jaihind, the senior citizens first appeared before the media at Chandigarh Press Club and later moved to the residence of CM.

Jaihind later said the government has ordered to restore their pension after completing formalities. “The senior citizens were taken to Sector-3 police station where officials have initiated a process to rectify the record so that their pension may be restored,” said Jaihind. Taking cognizance of the complaints regarding stopping of old age pension due to incorrect Parivar Pehchan Patra data verification, Khattar Thursday directed the officers to immediately rectify the data and restore the pension of all such beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, INLD’s senior leader Abhay Chautala condemned “BJP-JJP coalition government” for adopting “an insensitive attitude” towards the elderly. “Their records are showing dead as living and living as dead. It shows the government’s incompetence. Several such instances have come to light in Haryana where despite the beneficiary being alive, he/she has been shown dead in records. Similarly, several widow-pensions have also been stopped because the government records show their husbands as alive,” said Chautala.

In Rohtak on Thursday, Khattar had said, “the pension of 160 people was stopped in Rohtak. But later, pension of 70 beneficiaries was restored, while that of the rest of the beneficiaries will start soon. Directions have been given to the officers concerned in this regard and the pension of all such beneficiaries will be immediately restored along with ensuring the clearance of the previous pending payments”. An official of social justice and empowerment department had said that pension was discontinued after several persons were shown dead in the record during the process of preparing Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).