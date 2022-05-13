Elderly men asked to leave grievance meet chaired by Haryana minister

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged an elderly man was asked to leave a meeting in Haryana’s Rewari by the police, when he attempted to submit a grievance in front of state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav.

The incident took place when Yadav was chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee, which is meant to listen to listed grievances of the public.

In a purported video clipping, which was uploaded on Twitter by the AAP, police personnel are seen taking two elderly men out from the meeting hall, “forcibly and insensitively”.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Later, one of the men identified himself as Shrichand Yadav, a resident of Naya Gaon Daulatpur (Rewari). Talking to the local media, he alleged his land has been encroached, and the police and revenue officials were supporting the accused.

The AAP alleged the incident “showed arrogance of the BJP government and its ministers.”

The police, on the other hand, alleged two opponent parties had started fighting with each-other in the meeting hall while putting forward their complaints before the minister. “That’s why they were taken out from the meeting hall,” said a police officer.

The minister was not available for comment.