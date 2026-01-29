Elderly killed as wall of building collapses in Nayagaon

Panic gripped the market as the wall collapsed.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliJan 29, 2026 06:39 PM IST
The incident occurred outside Shri Shyam Fashion Mart, where demolition was underway across the road.
A 70-year-old Kashmiri man lost his life in Nayagaon’s main market on Thursday morning after a wall of an old building collapsed during demolition work. Two other people escaped with minor injuries.

The incident occurred outside Shri Shyam Fashion Mart, where demolition was underway across the road. Suddenly, a large portion of the wall gave way and crashed onto roadside vendors standing nearby. Eyewitnesses said the administration had earlier warned people to vacate the area, but a few vendors remained at the spot.

Panic gripped the market as the wall collapsed, prompting locals to launch rescue efforts. After considerable effort, the elderly man trapped under the debris was pulled out, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Gul Mohammad Malik (70), a resident of Bhugram village, Gulgam district, Kashmir. He had been earning his livelihood by selling dry fruits from a roadside cart in Nayagaon for the past two and a half months.

Two other vendors, Santosh and Ravi Kishan, sustained minor injuries, though their carts were completely damaged in the incident.

On receiving information, Nayagaon police rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and took the body into custody. It was later sent to a Sector-16 hospital for postmortem. The victim’s family has been informed, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

