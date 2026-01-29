Elderly killed as wall of building collapses in Nayagaon

The incident occurred outside Shri Shyam Fashion Mart, where demolition was underway across the road.

A 70-year-old Kashmiri man lost his life in Nayagaon’s main market on Thursday morning after a wall of an old building collapsed during demolition work. Two other people escaped with minor injuries.

The incident occurred outside Shri Shyam Fashion Mart, where demolition was underway across the road. Suddenly, a large portion of the wall gave way and crashed onto roadside vendors standing nearby. Eyewitnesses said the administration had earlier warned people to vacate the area, but a few vendors remained at the spot.

Panic gripped the market as the wall collapsed, prompting locals to launch rescue efforts. After considerable effort, the elderly man trapped under the debris was pulled out, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.