scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 15, 2022
Breaking News

Elante Mall holds 9th anniversary celebrations

The mall completed nine years of services on April 14. The special celebrations include fashion show and musical night

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 16, 2022 2:12:38 am
Elante Mall, Chandigarh. (File)

Elante Mall welcomed people during its special celebrations taking place on April 15 and 16.

More from Chandigarh

The mall completed nine years of services on April 14. The special celebrations include fashion show and musical night. The mall has also installed a beautiful Unicorn Fantasy themed décor signifying the purity and freedom.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement