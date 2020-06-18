Elante mall F&B outlet owners want authorities to reconsider

Elante mall, Chandigarh. Elante mall, Chandigarh.

Food and beverages outlet owners of Elante mall are still not ready to budge despite the mall management now announcing waiving off of the rent for lockdown period and payment of just 30 per cent from now (unlock period) till September.

Ever since the mall opened, that is June 8, most of the food and beverages outlets have been shut owing to the deadlock with the mall management which had been seeking rent.

Store owners were served bills to pay rental charges for the lockdown period by the mall management which they say is not acceptable to them. For the lockdown period, the mall management had said 50 per cent of the lockdown period and 75 per cent rent till September but the outlet owners had said that the rents were huge and paying for the lockdown period was ‘unjust’ when stores were completely shut.

Now Elante proposed another plan.

“Now mall management says that zero rent for lockdown period and 30 per cent to be paid for unlock period till September. But still the question here is that our business will not be as it was before. We can’t even pay 30 per cent as of now when business will be nil,” a food outlet owner said on condition of anonymity.

A meeting of F and B outlet owners was held on Wednesday afternoon to discuss if they have to accept this offer of the mall.

“Most of us are still not agreeing. What if we don’ even have business of Rs 50,000 but the rent will be Rs 3 lakh even after concessions. We want the mall to reconsider,” another outlet owner added.

Food and beverages outlet owners have been in deadlock with the mall management for long now. Another reason for not opening is that bars have not been allowed by the government and dining time has to be fixed in a way that staff returns before night curfew begins, which is 9 pm.

“Bars are the life of food and beverages industry. The government should understand our concern,” the outlet owner added.

Similar is the case in Sector 26 microbreweries line where many are not opening not just due to payment of rent issue but because of timing restriction and non-opening of bars.

