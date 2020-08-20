Civil suit against Balaji Telefilms: UT body alleges Kapoor’s web series spreads nudity, uses national emblem improperly

Ekta Kapoor (Source: ektaravikapoor/Instagram)

Public Jagriti Mission, a Chandigarh-based registered society, has filed a Civil Suit against Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor and ALT Balaji Entertainment at Chandigarh District Court, seeking directions for banning the latter company and the channel from producing and telecasting any TV serials or web series, alleging that the company is spreading nudity, obscenity and promoting improper usage of National Emblem.

The Civil Suit has been filed in the Court of Civil Judge, Senior Division. The Court will now hear the matter on September 18.

In the Civil Suit filed at the Chandigarh Court, the petitioner through its President Baljeet Singh has submitted that “…many of the film producers/directors are producing and launching their movies in the form of web series through various platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Voot, and other various channels. It is worthwhile to mention over here that telecast of these web series are not monitored or covered under any censorship of any authorities which clearly shows that they do not have any regulatory mechanism…”

“…ALT Balaji Telefilms limited have launched a web series under the name of ‘XXX Season -2’ in which they have shown the life of families of Army men in a very wrong manner…The scene in the web series shows uniformed Indian Army personnel in an objectionable manner and also shows disrespect to the National Emblem…Defendant no.2 Ekta Kapoor, founder of ALT Balaji Telefilms which are showed by her production house Balaji Telefilms not only shows the lady tearing off the uniform but has also created a wrong myth in the society that Army men or wives of Army men do not possess good moral character in Indian society…,” read the petition.

The petitioner further mentioned the FIR registered against Ekta Kapoor, and the writer of the web series in Madhya Pradesh.

The petitioner has stated that, “…The web series has insulted the army personnel and hurt their sentiments and depicted improper use of the National Emblem…Army personnel are hurt by these scenes and various Army personnel have commented against the web series of defendant no.2 (Ekta Kapoor)…The production of such series by the defendants are sending wrong message to the society and demoralizing the armed forces. No citizen or production house has right to misuse army units and misuse the national emblem…”

