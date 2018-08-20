Ekam Dhillon murder case: Prime accused booked for drug peddling in Ropar jail

Seerat came to Mohali court on Friday for her court hearing but when she returned to Ropar jail. Seerat came to Mohali court on Friday for her court hearing but when she returned to Ropar jail.

WHILE THE Punjab government claiming to make jails in the state drug-free, the police and the jail administrations seem to be struggling to take on the drug peddlers. Another incident of drug peddling came to light from Ropar jail and the peddler was identified as Seerat Dhillon, who is the prime accused in the murder case of her husband Ekam Dhillon.

Seerat came to Mohali court on Friday for her court hearing but when she returned to Ropar jail, the security guards found four tablets and 15 gm opium which was kept in her sanitary pack. The case was registered at Ropar (city) police station. The police will bring Dhillon on production warrants for questioning.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ropar (city) police station, Sub-Inspector Sunny Sharma, said that the jail superintendent wrote to them to lodge an FIR against Seerat, following which they booked her under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“We shall bring her on production warrants and question her as to where she took the drugs from and to whom she had to deliver them. It is a serious issue. She must have taken the drugs when she went to the Mohali court. We shall apply for her production warrants on Monday,” the SHO said.

Ropar jail superintendent Balbir Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that during the routine checking, four tablets and opium was found from Seerat. He added that the jail staff was told to keep a special check on drug peddling and during the checking, Seerat was caught.

“Since the issue was serious, so I asked the local police to register the case so that her source of drug supply could be identified,” Balbir Singh said. Seerat is undergoing trial in the murder of her husband Ekam Dhillon whose

body was found in a bag outside couple’s rented accommodation in Phase 3A in April 2016. Earlier, she was lodged in Nabha jail but she was shifted to Ropar jail after she levelled allegations against some jail officials last year.

