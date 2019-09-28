Eight teams short-listed for SJAID semis

The first day of the St. John’s All India Debate (SJAID) organised by St John’s High School, Sector-26 Chandigarh was an ensemble of young, enthusiastic, dynamic minds setting the stage on fire.

Subodh K Jaiswal, IPS Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Mumbai inaugurated the mega event. Also present was the family of the man behind the idea of this oratory event, Dr Sandeep Goyal.

All roads led to St John’s High School where luminaries from all walks of life came together to celebrate the maiden edition of the debate competition where an exchange of views added a distinct flavor to the ambience.

The teams from 16 premier schools of the country were on pins and needles through the day which saw two rounds of intense debating with a special element of Rebuttal by the Press Representatives. Also, the students had a great time in the second round of the debate where, the judges asked no rebuttal questions but flipped the coin to make the speakers change their stance of speaking.

At the end of the first day with two rounds of charged debate and 32 speakers, the best 8 teams were shortlisted for the semi finals scheduled to take place Saturday.

The schools that qualified for semi-finals included The Scindia School, Gwalior, Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, Carmel Convent, Chandigarh, The Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, Mayo College Girls School, Ajmer, Welham Boys School, Dehradun, Convent of Jesus and Mary, New Delhi, and St. John’s High School, Chandigarh.