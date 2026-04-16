Eight pilgrims killed as bus hits electric pole, overturns in Punjab

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A bus carrying devotees from Anandpur Sahib overturned in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, killing eight people, including two women, with the accident occurring at distance barely 1.5 km from the passengers’ final destination, police said.
The accident occurred near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road around 10 pm on Tuesday when the devotees, around 40 in number and all from Main Majri village in Fatehgarh Sahib, were returning from Anandpur Sahib after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi. The accident took place minute before the passengers were to disembark at Mani Majri.
“Prima facie, it appears that the vehicle developed some malfunction, following which the driver lost control,” Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Shubham Aggarwal said.
The vehicle rammed into a roadside electric pole and overturned. “As the vehicle overturned, passengers fell on top of each other. Many suffered serious injuries to their limbs and head,” a local said.
Local residents broke the windows and pulled out trapped passengers. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib, Bassi Pathana and Morinda in Rupnagar district, while some critically injured patients were referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.
While six people died at the spot, two succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, Deputy SP Raj Kumar said. The deceased were identified as Jagwinder Singh, Iqbal Singh, Lakhbir Singh and his brother Harveer Singh, Pardeep Kaur, Ranjit Kaur, and Kulwinder Singh.
Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh, who reached the spot on Tuesday night, said all the devotees were from Main Majri village.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who expressed grief over the death of devotees. “I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured,” the President said on X.
“Deeply saddened…My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” the Vice President’s post on X said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of devotees and said he was pained to hear about the mishap in Fatehgarh Sahib. “Pained to hear about the mishap in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Modi said, according to a post by the PMO on X.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government stands with the victims in this hour of grief.
State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled the death of devotees. Expressing his condolences, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said he was deeply saddened by the news of the accident.
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the incident “deeply tragic”. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia said prayed for “eternal peace to the departed souls” and “strength to the bereaved to bear this sorrow”.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the deaths of devotees. The Jathedar directed the SGPC to reach out to the affected families and extend all possible assistance.
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