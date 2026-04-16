Eight pilgrims killed as bus hits electric pole, overturns in Punjab

The accident occurred near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road around 10 pm on Tuesday

A bus carrying devotees from Anandpur Sahib overturned in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, killing eight people, including two women, with the accident occurring at distance barely 1.5 km from the passengers’ final destination, police said.

The accident occurred near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road around 10 pm on Tuesday when the devotees, around 40 in number and all from Main Majri village in Fatehgarh Sahib, were returning from Anandpur Sahib after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi. The accident took place minute before the passengers were to disembark at Mani Majri.

“Prima facie, it appears that the vehicle developed some malfunction, following which the driver lost control,” Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Shubham Aggarwal said.