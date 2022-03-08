In a first, eight committees formed to scrutinise Haryana Budget before its passage

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday announced the formation of eight committees to discuss the state budget before its passage, on the lines of the parliamentary standing committees which scrutinises Union budgets. This is for the first time since the state was formed in 1966 that different committees have been formed to discuss the budget.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, had earlier in the day presented a Rs 1.77-lakh-crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the assembly.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa will be the chairman of the first committee. MLAs Aseem Goel, Geeta Bhukkal, Ishwar Singh, Seema Trikha, Kiran Choudhary, Parmod Kumar Vij and Ghanshyam Dass Arora will chair the other seven committees in that order.

“After discussing various topics of the budget, these committees will present their report in the House on March 14”, a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the other members of the committees will be announced by the assembly secretariat later in the day and as per the timetable released for the budget session, the assembly would not be convened for the next three days.

“These committees will also function on Saturdays which is an official holiday. The speaker has announced the inclusion of Saturday as a working day in the official proceedings of the assembly”, the spokesperson added.

The budget presented by Khattar saw a 15.6 per cent increase from the Rs 1,53,384-crore budget of the last financial year 2021-22. He announced schemes to provide soft loans to women entrepreneurs from families whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh.