Eight challaned Rs 10,000 each for drunken driving in Chandigarh

THE DISTRICT court of Chandigarh on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on eight traffic violators who had been issued traffic challan for drunken driving in Chandigarh.

Advertising

The fine was imposed by the court of Harjot Singh Gill, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class).

As per records, a total of 70 traffic violators appeared in the court. Out of them, eight were issued challan for drunken driving. The court also suspended the driving licences of the eight offenders.

Earlier, after the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act, six people were issued a fine of Rs 10,000 for drunken driving.