Efforts on to bring Vedas into mainstream again: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that “efforts are on to bring Vedas and ancient knowledge into the mainstream again”. He said that “the time has come when we should move forward to promote the knowledge of Vedic science and link the old educational techniques and methods with the new ones”.

Addressing a gathering at the National Vedic Science Seminar ‘Gaveshna’ at Gurgaon’s Ashok Singhal Ved Vigyan Evam Praudyogikee Vishwavidyalaya, Khattar said: “We have taken several important steps on the subject of Vedas, including setting up a research centre, purchasing land for Veda University, starting Sanskrit University in Kaithal after the name of Maharishi Valmiki, starting Gurukul on Mata Mansa Devi temple premises and establishing Sanskrit College.”

Khattar said: “Our present education system is moving ahead according to the western education system. We want the general public to have proper knowledge about the Hindu and Vedic maths.”