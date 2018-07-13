Education Secretary to school heads: Want at least 75 per cent results

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

UT Education Secretary B L Sharma demanded at least 75 per cent results in Classes X and XII from all the principals and school heads at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

At the meeting, he “admonished” some for behaving like “unionists”. Teachers of government schools in the city have been up in arms against the department for issuing termination, suspension and show cause notices for poor Class X CBSE results.

“A couple of people were admonished for being unionists. Unions are for labourers; principals and heads are at the level of officers. So, why are they behaving this way? For the system to improve, they too have to contribute and achieve certain targets,” said Sharma. He added that heads were appointed to manage and improve their institutions and mobilise their resources.

Sources said the meeting went on for two hours and the department officials also congratulated those who had performed well.

They, however, claimed that officiating principals, in-charges and vice-principals were not invited to the meeting. A number of schools are functioning with them at managerial positions.

“I congratulated and praised people who have performed well. Some principals and heads have got above 90 per cent results, but below 60 per cent there were too many,” further stated the education secretary.

People who have performed miserably need to be admonished, he added, and there was no point in raising such a hue and cry by those who have not done their job.

The department is planning to bring about structural and administrative changes, too. Teams consisting of principals have been formed to monitor schools at the ground level so that the deficiencies are clear. The principals of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 46, GMSSS-10, 16, 18, 20B, 22, 27C, 33, 35, 37D, Dhanas, Khuda Ali Sher, and MHC Manimajra are members of these teams.

As for the show cause notices, Sharma said he could not do everything at once even though teachers, principals and heads should face some punishment.

“Teachers should be aware of the consequences; in the private sector, they would have been laid off overnight for poor performance. The number of poor performers is huge. The show cause notices will remain for now, but there will be no penalty as the idea is to reform,” he added.

On July 10, the department held a press conference where it highlighted the poor Class X CBSE results and the teachers’ protests against termination, suspension and show cause notices.

