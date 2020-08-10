Education dept gears up for Punjab Achievement Survey

The PAS will prepare students for the National Achievement Survey, to be conducted in November on the directions of the MHRD ministry. (Representational) The PAS will prepare students for the National Achievement Survey, to be conducted in November on the directions of the MHRD ministry. (Representational)

The Punjab Achievement Survey (PAS) — aimed at understanding how to make the school education system more effective — will soon be underway.

The survey is expected to go a long way in strengthening the foundation of the understanding level as well as enhancing the reasoning ability of students. The PAS will prepare students for the National Achievement Survey, to be conducted in November on the directions of the MHRD ministry.

The PAS will be conducted in all government schools of the state and students from primary to class XII will participate. It would be based on parameters of National Achievement Survey and the learning outcome of students will be assessed on the basis of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) as per the prescribed syllabus of selective subjects including English, science, math and social studies of different classes.

With a view to prepare both students and teachers for the survey, a comprehensive programme of organising quizzes in August and mock tests from September has been planned. A training programme of district mentors, block mentors, PPDCs, BMTs, CMTs etc. has been started. Question Banks to develop comprehensibility of basic concepts of different subjects among students is being prepared.

The education department has started organising webinars to sensitise district education officers, deputy district education officers, block primary education officers, ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’ coordinators, Zila Sikhiya Sudhar teams and social media coordinators.

“The officials and teachers of the education department have braved the unprecedented pandemic and done exceptionally well to provide quality education through digital mode to make the ‘Ghar Baithe Sikhiya’ programme successful. Now, I am sure that they will successfully execute the Punjab Achievement Survey with renewed vigour and enthusiasm,” said Education Secretary Krishan Kumar while interacting with them through webinars.

The training webinars have been planned to sensitise officials, resource persons and teachers about the parameters, tools, procedures for the survey.

“As education is a tri-polar process, parents should also be involved to ensure successful execution of the survey,” said Kumar, adding that it would not only boost the qualitative improvement drive, but also develop reasoning ability among students, thus honing their skills for competitive examinations.

