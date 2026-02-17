Education clerical staff protest in Mohali over pay cut; warn of shutting down dept work

Clerical employees of the Education Department Tuesday staged a massive protest outside Shiksha Bhavan in Mohali, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposed decision to reduce salaries would “push nearly 1,000 families towards financial ruin”.

The protest was held against a reported monthly pay cut of Rs 31,000 and the non-issuance of regularisation orders pending since April 1, 2018.

The employees said they have been serving the department diligently for the past 20 years, yet the government has imposed a sharp salary reduction. The protesters expressed anger, stating the “change promised by the government has instead resulted in a Rs 31,000 cut in salaries”, while regularisation orders remain pending.