Education clerical staff protest in Mohali over pay cut; warn of shutting down dept work

Clerical employees of the Education Department Tuesday staged a massive protest outside Shiksha Bhavan in Mohali, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposed decision to reduce salaries would “push nearly 1,000 families towards financial ruin”.
The protest was held against a reported monthly pay cut of Rs 31,000 and the non-issuance of regularisation orders pending since April 1, 2018.
The employees said they have been serving the department diligently for the past 20 years, yet the government has imposed a sharp salary reduction. The protesters expressed anger, stating the “change promised by the government has instead resulted in a Rs 31,000 cut in salaries”, while regularisation orders remain pending.
The staff pointed out that they are currently drawing salaries as per the Punjab Pay Commission, and 60% of their salary is funded by the Government of India, yet the state government is allegedly determined to reduce wages. According to them, “despite receiving Central funds, the state is cutting employees’ salaries to fill its treasury”.
The decision has triggered resentment and anxiety among nearly 1,000 affected families, who fear severe financial hardship amid rising inflation.
The employees also recalled that during a Cabinet meeting on September 8, 2025, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and subsequent discussions with union leaders, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had directed officials not to reduce salaries. However, the employees alleged that departmental authorities ignored these directions.
They stated that although 8,886 teachers were regularised in 2018, clerical staff were ignored, forcing them to approach the court. The court reportedly criticised the government’s discriminatory approach, and officials admitted it was a departmental mistake, assuring regularisation on the lines of teachers. However, the employees claim the decision was later “distorted and never implemented”.
Union leaders Kuldeep Singh, Rajinder Singh Sandha, Gurmeet Singh, Jagsir Singh, Aman Thapar, Jagmohan Singh, and Vikas Kumar said that following the protest, the administration arranged a meeting with DPI (Secondary) Gurinder Singh Sodhi, who assured that the file regarding regularisation from 2018 would be forwarded to the Finance Department. A meeting with the School Education Secretary has been scheduled for February 18, and another meeting with the Cabinet Sub-Committee is set for February 26.
The union warned that if the decision to reduce salaries is not withdrawn, the employees will be “forced to halt the entire functioning of the Education Department”.
