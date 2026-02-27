ED set to register case in IDFC First bank’s Rs 590 cr scam

The accused who are already in police custody are being interrogated for their links with other players involved in the scam, a senior police officer said. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to register a case and launch a parallel probe with Haryana police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau into the Rs 590 crore worth misappropriation of Haryana government and Chandigarh Administration’s funds from the IDFC First bank.

Sources told The Indian Express that the “ground work for registration of a case is in the final stage”.

“Be it the bank officials, who are already in state police’s custody, or private entities or the government officials – whoever is responsible for this multi-crore scam wil be taken to task. Since the volume of the allegedly misappropriation of government funds is huge, the ED will investigate all the aspects linked to it. Be it the money-trail, the money-laundering or the funds used by the accused or suspects for their private gains including purchasing real-estate properties, investing in bonds/ shares or purchasing gold – all the aspects shall be investigated,” a source told The Indian Express.