Wednesday, June 08, 2022
ED conducts searches at 19 premises of GBP Group

An ED official said that various incriminating documents, unaccounted cash of Rs 85 lakh and an Audi Q7 car were seized during the search operation.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 8, 2022 7:15:06 am
ED conducts searches at 19 premises of Gupta builders and promoters Group

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of M/s Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) Pvt. Ltd and others at 19 locations within Chandigarh, Ambala, Panchkula, Mohali as well as Delhi.

The promoters of the GBP Group have been booked in at least nine cases for cheating hundreds of investors on the pretext of providing them flats and houses in several housing projects in the Tricity. The promoters of the GBP Group are believed to be in another country.

The cases were registered against them in Chandigarh and Mohali. The booked people have been identified as Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta and Pardeep Gupta. Sources said that the commercial office of GBP Pvt Ltd is situated in Sector 34. The office has been locked for the last year and a half.

More from Chandigarh

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department has also issued several notices to the promoters of GBP Pvt Ltd for not submitting many crucial information to the department.

