ED searches AAP MP; CM targets PM, says political vendetta

The ED on Wednesday conducted searches against AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, who recently replaced AAP MP Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in RS, and educational institutions promoted by him and his family in Punjab and Haryana as part of a probe under FEMA, officials said.

Condemning the raids, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann termed it a “typical Modi-style” political vendetta ahead of the Punjab elections. “BJP has started preparations for Punjab elections. ED raids at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal’s house and university…typical Modi style…” he said in a post on X.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu hit back, saying AAP was a party of “thieves and robbers” and under PM Narendra Modi’s “Swachh Bharat” initiative, “dirt” will be cleaned.