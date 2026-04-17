ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora’s house, properties in Ludhiana

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the home and other premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana. The raids are being held two days after the Central agency raided the properties of AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal, who is the founder-chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU).
The central agency’s teams reached Arora’s residence in Gurdev Nagar and other properties linked to him in the morning. Central forces were also deployed at the premises being searched.
Meanwhile, sources close to Arora said that the minister left for Amsterdam, the Netherlands capital, late on Thursday for an official trip to invite investments in Punjab.
In a post on X, Arora said: “Good morning! An action by the Enforcement Directorate took place at my premises. As a responsible citizen, I will fully cooperate with the agencies, and I am confident the truth will prevail.”
Union Minister of State and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, while reacting to the raids, wrote on Facebook: “Sab farey jaange (Everyone will be caught).”
In October 2024, the ED had raided Arora’s properties in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Gurgaon in an alleged “land fraud” case. Following the raids at Arora’s 17 premises, the ED had then stated, “Arora’s firm concealed facts, misused industrial land for residential purposes, and caused huge loss to the Punjab government.”
Arora, currently Punjab’s Industries and Commerce and Local Bodies minister, is an industrialist-turned-politician who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the ruling AAP in 2022. However, he resigned from the Rajya Sabha to contest the Ludhiana West bypoll on an AAP ticket and won, and was elevated as a cabinet minister.
Previous raids held at 17 premises linked to Arora
On October 7, 2024, the ED had raided Hampton Homes, a luxury apartment residential society developed by Arora’s firm, Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (RIPL), on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana. The raids were held at 17 different business and residential premises linked to Arora.
The ED, Jalandhar, said that it found that the Punjab Government had allotted industrial lands to Arora’s firm with certain conditions with an objective to promote industries, but the firm allegedly breached the conditions of allotment.
ED investigation further revealed that Hampton Sky Reality alienated the land use without the permission of the Punjab Government, and later developed a residential project and business park on it “by concealing material facts at the time of seeking permission of the Punjab Government for the project.”
Ludhiana-based Arora is the chairman-cum-managing director of Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (RPIL), a company with business interests in real estate, women’s clothing, and the fashion industry.
The company has developed Hampton Court Business Park, a sprawling industrial park on Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana. The venture also includes a housing project offering luxury residential apartments by the name ‘Hampton Homes’.
Arora also runs the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust in Ludhiana. Earlier, Arora mostly lived at his Gurgaon residence. But after being elected an MLA from Ludhiana West, he now has a house in Gurdev Nagar in the city.
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