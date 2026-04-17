ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora’s house, properties in Ludhiana

In an X post, Sanjeev Arora said that as a responsible citizen he would cooperate with ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the home and other premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana. The raids are being held two days after the Central agency raided the properties of AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal, who is the founder-chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU).

The central agency’s teams reached Arora’s residence in Gurdev Nagar and other properties linked to him in the morning. Central forces were also deployed at the premises being searched.

ED officials conducting raid at Arora’s residence in Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana, on Friday. (Express photo/Gurmeet Singh) ED officials conducting raid at Arora’s residence in Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana, on Friday. (Express photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Meanwhile, sources close to Arora said that the minister left for Amsterdam, the Netherlands capital, late on Thursday for an official trip to invite investments in Punjab.