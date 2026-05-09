ED searches premises linked to minister Sanjeev Arora: ‘Punjab will never bow to Modi’s tactics,’ hits out Bhagwant Mann

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday carried out searches at five premises in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Chandigarh linked to Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora and his company. The action comes as Punjab continues to witness a series of searches by the central agency on leaders and people linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Sources said the searches were conducted at the office premises of Hampton Sky Realty Limited and at Arora’s residence as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged fake GST transactions and exports.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the search operation. “Today, once again, the BJP’s ED has come to Sanjeev Arora’s house. In one year, this is the third time the BJP’s ED has come to his house. And in the last month, the second time. Yet, they haven’t found anything,” he said.
“I want to tell (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji that Punjab is the land of the Gurus, which even (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb could not subdue. This is the land of Bhagat Singh, who never bowed before the British…Punjab will never bow to Modi’s tactics. The end of this unethical alliance of ED-BJP will begin from Punjab itself,” he added.
According to ED sources, the agency has detected “a large-scale money laundering operation allegedly carried out through Arora’s company involving fake GST purchases of mobile phones worth more than Rs 100 crore and subsequent exports aimed at round-tripping illegitimate funds from Dubai to India”.
Sources alleged that multiple fake GST purchase bills were procured from non-existent firms in Delhi to claim fake input tax credit (ITC), GST refunds on export credit, and duty drawback benefits, allegedly causing losses to the exchequer and leading to personal enrichment.
The agency had earlier raided premises linked to Sanjeev Arora in October 2024, in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case. Sanjeev Arora had earlier stated that he would cooperate with the probe.
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At that time, the ED had searched multiple premises linked to Hampton Sky Realty, formerly known as Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited, and alleged illegal change of land use, fraudulent bookings and generation of proceeds of crime.
The agency had also alleged that companies linked to Arora were under the scanner for booking fake export bills and purchases from non-existent GST entities. Friday’s raids were part of a wider probe into alleged financial irregularities involving the round-tripping of funds from the UAE, insider trading and routing of illegal money into India through shell entities and fake commercial transactions, sources said.
The ED had also conducted searches linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and his educational institutions. Mittal, founder of Lovely Professional University, had switched to the BJP, triggering speculation within political circles over mounting pressure from central agencies.
The latest action comes amid heightened ED activity in Punjab. On Thursday, the agency linked builder Gaurav Dhir to Punjab AAP president Aman Arora in a money-laundering case after searches at premises associated with Dhir and others.
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The ED action assumes political significance, coming at a time when the AAP government in Punjab has repeatedly accused the BJP-led Centre of using investigative agencies to target Opposition leaders ahead of elections.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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