ED searches premises linked to minister Sanjeev Arora: ‘Punjab will never bow to Modi’s tactics,’ hits out Bhagwant Mann

The agency had earlier raided premises linked to Sanjeev Arora in October 2024, in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday carried out searches at five premises in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Chandigarh linked to Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora and his company. The action comes as Punjab continues to witness a series of searches by the central agency on leaders and people linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sources said the searches were conducted at the office premises of Hampton Sky Realty Limited and at Arora’s residence as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged fake GST transactions and exports.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the search operation. “Today, once again, the BJP’s ED has come to Sanjeev Arora’s house. In one year, this is the third time the BJP’s ED has come to his house. And in the last month, the second time. Yet, they haven’t found anything,” he said.