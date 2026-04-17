‘ED, CD, or BD’: Bhagwant Mann slams Centre after raids on Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government, following Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on premises linked to Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora. Mann said the action was “political vendetta” and a “murder of democracy,” asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not be intimidated by central agencies.

The raids targeted Arora’s residence in Ludhiana and other locations, coming just days after the agency conducted searches against AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Kumar Mittal.

“They can harass us as much as they want. They can send ED, CD, BD or any other agency. We will not get scared. We are not made that way. They have no leaders in Punjab. They only won two seats here. Now they are using the ED to fulfil their dream of winning the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections,” Mann told reporters.