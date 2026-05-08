ED searches continue in Mohali: Prominent businessmen Nitin Gohal, Pritpal Singh Dhindsa under scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday continued to carry out searches in Mohali as part of a money-laundering probe into alleged irregularities in Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals and suspicious sale transactions linked to companies under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) jurisdiction.

The searches, which began around 7.30 am on Thursday, have sparked a row in Punjab after the central agency mentioned the state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president, Aman Arora, in its official press note.

The ED teams are carrying out searches at the residences of Mohali-based IT entrepreneur Nitin Gohal and businessman Pritpal Singh Dhindsa, owner of the well-known firm Mohali Electricals.

Who is Nitin Gohal?

Nitin Gohal is the founder and CEO of Fortec Web Solutions Pvt Ltd and Techlive Solutions. He launched his company in April 2018 and has been associated with web development, software services and digital solutions for several years.

Based in Mohali, Gohal has remained active in the IT and web-designing sector. According to available information, he has also been involved in training students in website development, digital tools, and other IT-related skills. As per his LinkedIn profile, he was associated with SUS College of Engineering and Technology.

He resides in Weston Tower Society, Sector 126, near Kharar in Mohali district.

Who is Pritpal Singh Dhindsa?

ED teams are also conducting searches at the residence of Pritpal Singh Dhindsa in Phase 4, Mohali. Dhindsa is the owner of Mohali Electricals, a prominent electrical business operating in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

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According to sources, the company was established decades ago by the Dhindsa family and gradually built a strong reputation in Mohali’s electrical business sector. The firm is considered a well-known name in the local business community.

Sources said that after Dhindsa took charge of operations, the company expanded rapidly and secured several large-scale electrical projects and contracts. He is believed to have handled electrical works linked to reputed companies and major real-estate developments.

According to sources, Dhindsa later expanded his interests into the property and real estate sector and allegedly maintained strong connections in influential political circles.

However, no official statement has yet been issued regarding the exact nature of the allegations against him. Investigating teams are currently scrutinising documents, financial records and digital devices seized during the raids.

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Also Read | Cash thrown from window during ED raids in Punjab on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s aide

Bags with cash found: Driver claims innocence

A day after Rs 21 lakh stored in two bags was allegedly thrown down from a ninth-floor residence in Western Tower society while the ED searches were going on, Nitin Gohal’s driver told The Indian Express that he was shocked by media reports that he had fled with cash and was later apprehended by the central agency.

“You can see that I am here. I work on a salary of Rs 18,000 per month. My duties are limited to dropping the children off at school, bringing vegetables and groceries, and handling other household chores. I have no knowledge about this matter,” he added.

He further stated that the ED had recorded his statement and that he had shared the truth with the investigating agency. “You can see that I am currently on duty and carrying out my regular work,” he added.

RWA controversy surfaces during searches

During the ED search operation, residents of Weston Tower Society claimed that bundles of Rs 500 currency notes were found scattered behind Tower B-1 early Thursday morning. The incident also brought to the fore an ongoing dispute regarding the Weston Tower Residents Welfare Association (RWA).

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Residents alleged that, according to RWA representatives, Gohal had allegedly used his influence through a friend linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get the existing RWA dissolved and an administrator appointed.

Former RWA president D R Dhiman alleged that no elections had been conducted in the society for the past six months. “The rival group allegedly used Nitin Gohal’s influence during meetings and got several decisions implemented through recommendations,” Dhiman claimed.

He further alleged that CCTV cameras installed in the premises were deliberately shut down and the DVR system was removed, due to which no CCTV footage has been available from the society for the past six months.

Meanwhile, ED officials have not issued any formal statement regarding recoveries or findings made during the ongoing searches.