ED raids premises of IT expert close Mann’s aide near Kharar, cash-filled bags allegedly thrown from building

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out raids at the residence of an IT professional, Nitin Gohal near Kharar in Punjab’s Mohali, with sources claiming that Gohal is considered close to an aide of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The raid was conducted at Flat No. 906, Western Towers, Sector 127, Chajju Majra. During the search operation, two bags allegedly containing cash were thrown from the building, creating a flutter in the area.
Morning walkers reportedly found currency notes scattered around the complex and notified the authorities. ED officials later confiscated the bags and continued the search operation for several hours.
Apart from Kharar, ED also conducted searches at locations in Chandigarh’s Sector 16 and Patiala as part of the same operation. Raids also took place at Bir Devinder Singh’s premises in Mohali, also considered close to an AAP functionary.
Officials remained tight-lipped about the nature of the investigation, though sources indicated that the raids were linked to alleged financial irregularities.
In a press release, a spokesperson for the Punjab Government stated, “The Enforcement Directorate (ED), a central agency, raided the home of an IT sector employee today at Western Towers Society in Kharar, Mohali, Punjab. Seeing the team approach, someone threw a bag full of cash from the ninth floor of the residential tower, which a driver already standing below picked up. However, the team noticed the incident and chased and apprehended the fleeing driver with the bag, recovering approximately Rs 2.1 million in cash. The matter is under investigation. Officials have refrained from commenting.”
The spokesperson denied claims that Bajaj had any close association with the Mann’s office. “Many people come in contact with leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party. They can be photographed together, but that does not establish proximity. It is incorrect to describe him as anyone’s aide,” the spokesperson said.
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Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa took a swipe at the Punjab Government over the ED action. In a post on X, Bajwa wrote, “A little bird told me that a central agency is conducting raids on close aides of the Punjab CM in Kharar. Whether this leads to real justice or the political ‘washing machine’ swings into action to clear all stains — only time will tell.”
The latest ED action comes amid a series of raids involving leaders and persons linked to the ruling AAP in Punjab.
Last month, the Central agency conducted searches at premises linked to Punjab Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana, Chandigarh, and other locations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency had alleged financial irregularities, including suspected misuse of industrial land and money laundering linked to real-estate ventures associated with Arora and his business associates.
Just days before that, ED also raided premises linked to Ashok Mittal, an AAP Rajya Sabha member who later defected to the BJP and is the founder of Lovely Professional University. Searches were conducted at educational institutions and other properties in Punjab and Haryana as part of a FEMA investigation.
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AAP leaders had then termed the raids “politically motivated” and accused the Centre of using investigative agencies to target Opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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