ED searches 11 locations in Punjab over ex-DIG Bhullar’s money laundering case

Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who served as DIG of the Ropar Range, was arrested by CBI in October 2025 following a complaint by a scrap dealer based in Fatehgarh Sahib. File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday launched search operations at 11 premises across Punjab and Chandigarh in a money laundering probe linked to former deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his associates.

The raids were conducted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Among 11 locations, five are in Ludhiana district, two in Chandigarh, two in Patiala, one in Nabha, and one in Jalandhar.

ED sources said the ongoing searches against Haracharan Singh Bhullar aim to uncover additional proceeds of crime, benami properties, and evidence of money laundering involving the accused, their associates, and suspected benamidars.

The ED raids stem from predicate offences registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Chandigarh, involving allegations of bribery and possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.