ED raids AAP minister Hardeep Mundian’s nephew in Ludhiana

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Directorate of Enforcement conducted a raid at the residence of minister Hardeep Singh Mundian’s nephew Gurpreet Singh Saini in Sahnewal of Ludhiana district, in an alleged money laundering case.
Mundian, the AAP MLA from Sahnewal, is the revenue minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.
The raid in Sahnewal was ongoing till the filing of this report.
A source from the ED told the The Indian Express that the “financial transactions of the minister’s relative were being investigated.”
“Directorate of Enforcement has initiated search and survey operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 at 26 premises across Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana in the case relating to M/s Tirupati Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. The action covers the promoters, directors and associated persons of M/s Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd., M/s Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt. Ltd., M/s MB Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd., M/s Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Mera Baba Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd,” said a source from the ED.
“Simultaneously, surveys under Section 16 of the PMLA, 2002 are being conducted at the offices of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Punjab, to gather evidence regarding the accused entities from GMADA. Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd is involved in a bank fraud to the tune of Rs 290 crore concerning a project, Radisson Blu hotel at New Delhi’s Paschim Vihar and illegal waiver of statutory dues from GMADA in the matter of Remigate Buildestates (India) Private Limited and re-allotment of cancelled plot. Pecuniary benefits amounting to 57 crore was granted for waiver of statutory dues to M/s Remigate Infra Developers Private Limited,” it added.
“Investigation also revealed that a private consultancy firm acted in close association with the GMADA officials facilitating irregularities in land acquisition. Compensation payments granted thereby is also under investigation. Financial transactions of Gurpreet Singh Saini, relative of Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, are also under investigation,” an ED source said.
Meanwhile, The Indian Express contacted Mundian for comments but he was not available.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram