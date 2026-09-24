ED raids AAP minister Hardeep Mundian’s nephew in Ludhiana

Security personnel during the ED raid at the house of Gurpreet Singh Prince, nephew of Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian at Sahnewal in Ludhiana.

The Directorate of Enforcement conducted a raid at the residence of minister Hardeep Singh Mundian’s nephew Gurpreet Singh Saini in Sahnewal of Ludhiana district, in an alleged money laundering case.

Mundian, the AAP MLA from Sahnewal, is the revenue minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

The raid in Sahnewal was ongoing till the filing of this report.

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A source from the ED told the The Indian Express that the “financial transactions of the minister’s relative were being investigated.”

“Directorate of Enforcement has initiated search and survey operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 at 26 premises across Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana in the case relating to M/s Tirupati Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. The action covers the promoters, directors and associated persons of M/s Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd., M/s Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt. Ltd., M/s MB Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd., M/s Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Mera Baba Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd,” said a source from the ED.