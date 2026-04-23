ED raids 12 locations across Panckula, says unauthorised email IDs used by bank officials to obtain approvals

The revelation comes as the ED carried out searches at 12 premises across Panchkula and nearby areas in connection with the alleged Rs 145-crore civic fund fraud. (Image generated using AI)

Probing the suspected money laundering into the alleged fraud involving funds of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Panchkula, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandigarh, has found that unauthorised email IDs were used by bank officials to obtain approvals for transactions on the basis of fake and forged authorisation letters issued in the name of the civic body.

The revelation comes as the ED carried out searches at 12 premises across Panchkula and nearby areas in connection with the alleged Rs 145-crore civic fund fraud.

The raids, conducted across Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Rajpura, led to the seizure of sale-purchase agreements and other incriminating documents linked to suspected money laundering, officials said.