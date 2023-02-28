ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.15 crore of NGHI Developers India Ltd

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached 87 properties worth Rs 4.15 crore of Rajasthan-based NGHI Developers India Ltd and its other group companies in connection with a Ponzi scheme that affected thousands of investors across the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

The investigation was initiated by the Jalandhar-based ED zonal office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The ED learnt that multiple FIRs were registered at different police stations in Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Pipal Singh, the managing director of Nicer Green group of companies, and others.

Singh was subsequently arrested but he got bail from the high court after he promised to return the money to the investors. He failed to do so and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Tarn Taran court in Punjab.

The ED investigation allegedly revealed that Singh and his associates formed/incorporated multiple companies. ED sources said that the directors of Nicer Green group of companies had generated proceeds of crime in the form of FDs/RDs on a false promise of high returns.

After the deposits matured, the accused defaulted in returning the money and pressurised the investors to invest funds in their new companies if they wanted their previously invested money to be returned, sources added.

The investigation also revealed that the proceeds of crime had allegedly been diverted and parked in various immovable properties in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the names of M/s NGHI Developers India Limited and other group companies, ED officials informed.