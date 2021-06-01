ED officer supervising Bhola drug case retires amid probe against him

It is learnt that Niranajan Singh had admitted on record of paying Rs 2 lakh to Diljit Dosanjh for his performance.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Niranjan Singh, who was supervising the high profile Jagdish Bhola synthetic drug case, retired Monday amid a departmental probe against him related to the performance of noted Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh during the wedding of the ED officer’s daughter of ED in 2016.

The departmental chargesheet against Singh states that as Assistant Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Jalandhar, “it was noticed that Niranjan Singh has been the investigating officer in FEMA matter involving Daljit Singh aka Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer. Daljit performed at the marriage function of daughter of Niranajan Singh on November 5, 2016. Niranjan Singh had made payment of Rs 2,00,000 to Daljit Singh in lieu of said performance which is considerably lower than the average professional payments received by Daljit Singh from during that period”.

According the details of the chargesheet, Niranjan allegedly misused his position and exhibited conduct unbecoming of a government servant. Following this chargesheet, a departmental inquiry was initiated.

It is learnt that Niranajan Singh had admitted on record of paying Rs 2 lakh to Dosanjh for his performance. Dosanjh’s case has been going on in ED since 2014 and earlier Niranjan Singh was looking after such cases.

Sources in the ED said that it was being looked into why Dosanjh charged too low for the performance during Niranjan’s daughter while Dosanjh used to charge Rs 40 lakh per performance during that time.

During the Bhola case investigation over the past around 8 years, several controversies had taken place.

While Niranjan was investigating Bhola case, he was transferred to Kolkata in 2015 following the summoning of the then Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia before ED. But the ED officer challenged his transfer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and got the stay and remained posted in Jalandhar. His transfer was revoked by the central government almost 10 months later in November 2015.

Former Revenue Minister was questioned by Niranjan, Joint Director Girish Bali and Special Director Karnal Singh on December 26, 2014 after a year since the allegation was made against him by drug lord Bhola.

On his last day in office, Niranjan Singh admitted to some media persons about inquiry against him.