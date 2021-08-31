ED moves High Court, seeks cancellation of Bhupinder Hooda’s bail

The ENFORCEMENT Directorate has filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking cancellation of regular bail granted to the former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on March, 2021, in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. The matter is yet to come up for hearing before the HC Bench.

As per ED’s petition (PC), the case pertains to the alleged allotment of 14 industrial plots in Panchkula, Haryana which is done illegally by altering the eligibility criteria unfairly after the last date of receipt of applications for allocation of industrial plots in Panchkula.

The ED claims that interview process by competent committee was not conducted as per the manual EMP-2011 of HUDA apparently in order to grant undue favours to the desired applicants. These industrial plots, it has been alleged, were allotted to the ineligible applicants. The rates of the plots were also not fixed appropriately according to the circle rates/prevalent market conditions by HUDA.

Advocate Arvind Moudgil, Senior Counsel ED, contended in the petition that it is to be seen that Special Court, PMLA took cognizance of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate as it reasonably believed respondents herein being guilty of offence of money laundering whereas, under PMLA, bail can only be granted when the court has reason to believe that the accused has not committed the offence. The PMLA court has committed grave error in granting bail to the accused person merely on account that said person had joined investigation and is not arrested by the investigating agency by invoking Section 19 of PMLA Act.

Advocate Moudgil further contended in the petition that the Special Court has utterly failed to appreciate that the offences involved in the matter are of grave and serious nature.