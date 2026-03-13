IDFC First Bank fraud case: ED says accused routed money through shell companies, key accused absconding

ED's latest findings follow searches conducted at 19 locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru in connection with its ongoing investigation into the IDFC First Bank scam. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate said Friday that the accused, including bank officials, real estate developers, and jewellers, connived with each other and allegedly siphoned off over Rs. 597 crore from the Haryana Government through IDFC First Bank in the last year.

ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on an FIR registered by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau last month into the mismatch in balances in the bank accounts of the Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana, held with IDFC Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

ED’s latest findings follow searches conducted at 19 locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru in connection with its ongoing investigation into the IDFC First Bank scam. ED said more than 90 bank accounts have been frozen, and incriminating material, including digital and documentary evidence, has been seized.