Court steps in as ED searches spark storm in Punjab; AAP ramps up protests

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) ongoing searches at the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office and premises linked to senior housing and urban development officials have turned into a major political and legal flashpoint between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.
While the state government moved court late on Wednesday night, AAP supporters held a protest outside the GMADA premises, raising slogans and allegedly pelting stones.
The searches at the GMADA headquarters in Mohali began on Tuesday morning and continued on Thursday, with senior officials remaining inside the office as the ED examined files and questioned employees. The searches are a part of a money-laundering investigation linked to Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd and its associated companies. Beds and mattresses were brought to the office during the operation, indicating that the searches could continue for an extended period.
As some ED officials and security personnel were seen leaving through the rear gate in vehicles, AAP supporters moved towards the gate and resumed sloganeering. The situation escalated when some of them allegedly resorted to stone-pelting. Police personnel attempted to detain two supporters, but other party workers reportedly freed them. Later, the police detained an AAP member and brought him out of the building.
The central agency has also searched the premises of senior government officials and expanded its operation to the residence of Gurpreet Singh Saini, nephew of Punjab Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.
When government moved the high court
The action took a political turn on Wednesday evening when ED officials broke open the locks of a government bungalow in Chandigarh, associated with AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The AAP co-in-charge for Punjab, Jain was not present when the ED team entered the premises.
The ED is examining alleged irregularities relating to land acquisition, change in land use, compensation payments and transactions involving GMADA properties. The agency is also scrutinising records related to more than 5,000 acres in Mohali and New Chandigarh, besides the role of private entities and consultants, according to officials familiar with the investigation. The ED has not publicly disclosed its findings or the material seized so far.
The prolonged searches led the state government to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court late Wednesday night. The matter was taken up in a special hearing, with proceedings continuing well past 1 am. The court subsequently appointed a senior-rank warrant officer to monitor the search and seizure operations and submit a report by 2 pm Thursday.
At around 5.15 am on Thursday, the warrant officer, accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police (East Chandigarh) P Abhinandan, Sector 36 Station House Officer (SHO) Charanjit Lal and Phase 8 SHO Gurmehar Singh, reached the GMADA office. After conducting an inquiry for around two hours, the team left the premises.
The legal intervention has added another layer to the confrontation. While the ED is conducting the searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Punjab government raised concerns before the court over the manner and duration of the operation and the alleged detention of senior officials. The high court authorised the warrant officer to visit the search sites at any time.
Elections here, ED is at work: AAP
AAP has alleged that the central agency’s action is politically motivated and linked it to the 2027 Assembly elections. The party has also claimed that despite the searches continuing for nearly three days, nothing incriminating has been found. The ED has not made a public statement confirming or rejecting the claim.
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Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema accused the BJP-led Centre of using four agencies, the ED, CBI, Income Tax department and Election Commission as “tools” against Opposition-ruled and poll-bound states since 2014.
“This is so Deja vu for us in AAP. A case was made out against the entire AAP leadership before the 2025 polls in Delhi. Now, elections are approaching in Punjab and ED is at work. West Bengal was no different. ED ruled the roost over there ahead of Assembly elections. But people can see through them,” he said. Cheema said AAP would fight the ED action legally, on the streets, and in Parliament.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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