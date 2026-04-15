ED conducts raids at AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s residence, Lovely Professional University

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the raids a “typical Modi-style” political vendetta ahead of Punjab elections.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhApr 15, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Ashok Kumar Mittal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) founder-chancellor.Ashok Kumar Mittal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) founder-chancellor.
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the Jalandhar residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) founder-chancellor, Ashok Kumar Mittal, along with premises linked to the university.

Mittal, a prominent educationist-turned-politician who recently replaced Raghav Chadha as AAP’s Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha, is at the centre of the probe. Details of the case have not been officially disclosed yet.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the raids, calling them a “typical Modi-style” political vendetta ahead of the Punjab elections.

“BJP has started preparations for Punjab elections… ED raids at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal’s house and university…typical Modi style..,” he posted on X as he wrote a couplet by a poet, saying the AAP would not get cowed down.

The development has triggered a major political row in Punjab, with AAP alleging misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders. Further updates are awaited as the raids continue.

ED has often raised AAP leaders in Punjab. They include Sanjeev Arora, when he was an AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. ED raided his residence in Ludhiana and other linked premises in October 2024 in a money laundering case related to alleged land fraud.

Kulwant Singh (AAP MLA from Mohali) was raided multiple times, including in October 2023 and April 2025, in connection with the massive PACL Ponzi scam.

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AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was also raided and later arrested in 2023 in a money laundering case linked to a bank fraud. He had faced earlier ED action in 2022 as well.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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