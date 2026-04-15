ED conducts raids at AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s residence, Lovely Professional University

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the Jalandhar residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) founder-chancellor, Ashok Kumar Mittal, along with premises linked to the university.

Mittal, a prominent educationist-turned-politician who recently replaced Raghav Chadha as AAP’s Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha, is at the centre of the probe. Details of the case have not been officially disclosed yet.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the raids, calling them a “typical Modi-style” political vendetta ahead of the Punjab elections.

“BJP has started preparations for Punjab elections… ED raids at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal’s house and university…typical Modi style..,” he posted on X as he wrote a couplet by a poet, saying the AAP would not get cowed down.