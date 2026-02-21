ED files complaint against 5 in Rs 7 cr ‘digital arrest’ money laundering case

The funds were initially routed through the bank accounts of M/s Rigglo Ventures Private Limited and M/s Frozenman Warehousing & Logistics. (File Photo)

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has filed a prosecution complaint against five accused persons in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged ‘Digital Arrest’ case of a Ludhiana-based businessman. The complaint was filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Court (PMLA), Jalandhar, on February 19, 2026.

The five accused include Rumi Kalita, Arpit Rathore, Anand Chaudhary, Atanu Chaudhary and his firm M/s Frozenman Warehousing & Logistic.

The agency alleged that the fraudsters impersonated officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “digitally arrested” S P Oswal and extorted Rs 7 crore from him. The funds were initially routed through the bank accounts of M/s Rigglo Ventures Private Limited and M/s Frozenman Warehousing & Logistics. An APK-based application was reportedly used to route the crime proceeds.