ED files complaint against 5 in Rs 7 cr ‘digital arrest’ money laundering case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has filed a prosecution complaint against five accused persons in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged ‘Digital Arrest’ case of a Ludhiana-based businessman. The complaint was filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Court (PMLA), Jalandhar, on February 19, 2026.
The five accused include Rumi Kalita, Arpit Rathore, Anand Chaudhary, Atanu Chaudhary and his firm M/s Frozenman Warehousing & Logistic.
The agency alleged that the fraudsters impersonated officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “digitally arrested” S P Oswal and extorted Rs 7 crore from him. The funds were initially routed through the bank accounts of M/s Rigglo Ventures Private Limited and M/s Frozenman Warehousing & Logistics. An APK-based application was reportedly used to route the crime proceeds.
The investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Ludhiana, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the agency said. The probe revealed that proceeds of crime generated from at least eight other cybercrime cases were credited into the bank accounts of M/s Frozenman Warehousing & Logistics on August 28, 2024. Investigators found the bank accounts of the firm were allegedly controlled by Rumi and Rathore.
Rathore is alleged to have arranged multiple mule bank accounts in India and abroad and have received commissions in the form of virtual digital assets credited to his Binance account.
The ED also said the proceeds of crime were transferred in a systematic manner to multiple mule accounts to facilitate layering and concealment.
Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.76 crore in the case. Searches were conducted on January 31, 2025, and December 22 and 31, 2025. Rumi was arrested on December 23, 2025, while Rathore was arrested on December 31, 2025. Both are currently under judicial custody.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
During the Winter Olympics 2026, Polish speedskater Kamila Sellier was injured when American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold attempted an illegal lane pass, causing her blade to slice Sellier's eye. The race was paused as Sellier received medical attention and Fontana also suffered minor injuries. Sellier's eye was confirmed to be okay, while Fontana advanced to the finals.