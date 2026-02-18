ED attaches Rs 1.76 crore in SP Oswal digital arrest case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has provisionally attached a bank balance of Rs 1.76 crore in connection with their ongoing money laundering investigation into the digital arrest of businessman SP Oswal, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following an FIR registered by the Cyber Crime police station in Ludhiana under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Rs 7 crore extorted

According to ED officials, the investigation found that fraudsters posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers extorted around Rs 7 crore from Oswal after digitally arresting him.