ED attaches properties worth Rs 2.18 crore in drugs case, freezes Rs 4.07 crore in Ponzi scheme case

The money laundering probe was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by the Punjab Police against the society and others.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has provisionally attached four immovable properties worth Rs 2.18 crore and a bank deposit of Rs 1.2 lakh in a money laundering case in connection with an inter-state drug trafficking network, a Directorate spokesperson said.

In a separate case, the Directorate froze around Rs 4.07 crore in four bank accounts belonging to Crown Credit Co-operative Society Limited in connection with a Ponzi scheme, the spokesperson said.

In the inter-state drug trafficking case, the attached properties belong to Soul Healthcare (I) Pvt Ltd, Akhil Jai Singh of Aster Pharma, Ankit Kumar of MP Traders and Alex Palial of Kanix Pharma, the spokesperson said. The attachment was made on February 2 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.