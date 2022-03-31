ED attaches assets of ex-Panchkula revenue officer, one other

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 2.42 crore belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand, a former District Revenue Officer (DRO) of Panchkula, as well as that of Shamshad, a middleman, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a cheating case. Sources said that four teams of ED personnel from Delhi also raided the properties of accused Naresh Kumar Sheokand and Shamshad in Panchkula, Zirakpur, Dhakoli.

ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation against Sheokand and others based on an FIR registered by the State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana, and the Central Bureau of Investigation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct of public servant.

The ED’s probe has revealed that Sheokand, in connivance with other private individuals, had fraudulently transferred funds of the National Highways Authority of India and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for the acquisition of plots to ineligible landowners, causing loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs 37.89 crore.

Immovable properties owned by Sheokand and Shamshad — residential flats in Panchkula and Noida — worth Rs 2.42 crore were attached by the ED under provisions of the PMLA.