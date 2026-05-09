ED arrests Punjab Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora in Rs 100 crore money-laundering case

The agency had earlier raided premises linked to Sanjeev Arora in October 2024, in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Punjab Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora in an alleged money laundering case worth Rs 100 crore. He was arrested during ongoing searches at his official residence, near the chief minister’s residence in Sector 2, Chandigarh.

The ED carried out searches at five premises in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Chandigarh linked to Arora and his company. The action comes as Punjab continues to witness a series of searches by the central agency on leaders and people linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sources said the searches were conducted at the office premises of Hampton Sky Realty Limited and at Arora’s residence as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged fake GST transactions and exports.