ED arrests former Haryana panchayat department superintendent in Rs 645-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case

The agency named Vikram Wadhwa as one of the main accused and alleged that he, “in connivance with Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, bank officials and government officials”, siphoned off government funds.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Naresh Kumar, former superintendent in the office of the Director, Development and Panchayat, Haryana, in connection with the alleged Rs 645-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case, claiming that he received proceeds of crime and played a key role in the diversion and concealment of embezzled government funds.

According to a statement issued by the ED on Thursday, Naresh Kumar was arrested on June 10 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, by the agency’s Chandigarh Zonal Office.

The ED said its investigation has so far revealed the “embezzlement of public funds amounting to Rs 645 crore from the bank accounts of Haryana government, Chandigarh UT Administration and two private schools based in Chandigarh and Panchkula maintained with IDFC First Bank”.