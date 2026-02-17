ED attaches ₹1.36 crore assets of former Punjab civil supplies official in disproportionate assets case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Jalandhar zonal office has provisionally attached five immovable properties worth approximately ₹1.36 crore in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving Rakesh Kumar Singla, a former deputy director at Punjab’s Food and Civil Supplies Department.
The action has been taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties are stated to be linked to Singla and his wife, Rachna Singla.
The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Vigilance Bureau of the Punjab Police. The case pertains to allegations that Singla amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
According to officials, the investigation revealed that Singla allegedly acquired substantial assets through illegal gratification during his tenure in public office. The proceeds of crime were reportedly deposited in bank accounts held by him and his family members. Investigators further allege that the funds were layered through various entities and invested in immovable properties to project them as legitimate income.
Under the PMLA framework, provisional attachment is aimed at preventing the disposal or transfer of assets suspected to be derived from unlawful activities while the investigation continues.
Officials stated that further investigation is underway to identify additional assets and examine the money trail. The agency is also scrutinising financial transactions and possible involvement of other individuals or entities connected to the case.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta allocates thousands of crores to MCD for sanitation, education, and civic facilities. Rs 1,330 crore for road development, Rs 2,300 crore for air pollution control and sanitation modernization. Rs 50 crore each for MCD school and community building upgrades. Emphasizes on empowered local bodies for overall progress.