ED attaches ₹1.36 crore assets of former Punjab civil supplies official in disproportionate assets case

The action has been taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties are stated to be linked to Singla and his wife, Rachna Singla.

By: Express News Service
2 min readJalandharFeb 17, 2026 01:10 PM IST
The ED's Bhopal Zonal Office filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) on January 28, 2026, against Mark Pius Karari, the former Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank in Ashta, Sehore district, and four others.ED Jalandhar attaches five properties worth ₹1.36 crore linked to former deputy director Rakesh Kumar Singla. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Jalandhar zonal office has provisionally attached five immovable properties worth approximately ₹1.36 crore in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving Rakesh Kumar Singla, a former deputy director at Punjab’s Food and Civil Supplies Department.

The action has been taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties are stated to be linked to Singla and his wife, Rachna Singla.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Vigilance Bureau of the Punjab Police. The case pertains to allegations that Singla amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to officials, the investigation revealed that Singla allegedly acquired substantial assets through illegal gratification during his tenure in public office. The proceeds of crime were reportedly deposited in bank accounts held by him and his family members. Investigators further allege that the funds were layered through various entities and invested in immovable properties to project them as legitimate income.

Under the PMLA framework, provisional attachment is aimed at preventing the disposal or transfer of assets suspected to be derived from unlawful activities while the investigation continues.

Officials stated that further investigation is underway to identify additional assets and examine the money trail. The agency is also scrutinising financial transactions and possible involvement of other individuals or entities connected to the case.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement