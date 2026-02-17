ED attaches ₹1.36 crore assets of former Punjab civil supplies official in disproportionate assets case

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Jalandhar zonal office has provisionally attached five immovable properties worth approximately ₹1.36 crore in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving Rakesh Kumar Singla, a former deputy director at Punjab’s Food and Civil Supplies Department.

The action has been taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties are stated to be linked to Singla and his wife, Rachna Singla.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Vigilance Bureau of the Punjab Police. The case pertains to allegations that Singla amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.