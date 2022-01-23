ECI launches ‘Know Your Candidate’ app for criminal antecedents of candidates

After making it mandatory for political parties to publish why candidate with criminal record selected for election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a mobile application ‘Know Your Candidate’ for electors to know the particulars and criminal antecedents of any candidate.

S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab on Saturday urged the voters to download the app. Raju said that the app has been developed to provide wide publicity and greater awareness regarding criminal antecedents of contesting candidates to ensure transparent election. “This app can be downloaded from Google play store and Apple store and the link is also available on the commission’s website,” he said. Directing the returning officers (RO) to ensure that the right document is uploaded on the app, the CEO asked them to select the checkbox “Yes” or “No” for Candidate Criminal Antecedent and upload the scanned document submitted by candidate in Encore offline nomination. Criminal antecedents as the same gets public visibility through KYC (Know Your Candidate) App. Returning Officer also needs to re-verify and ensure that the checkbox is marked appropriately as “Yes” or “No” as per the details submitted by the candidate.

Elaborating on other initiatives, Raju said that one of the apps launched by ECI is Suvidha App, a single window system for both candidates and political parties to apply for permissions before conducting meetings, rallies, etc. This can also be done through the Android app. Another important app is cVIGIL which provides time-stamped, evidence-based proof of the Model Code of Conduct / Expenditure Violation, having live photo/video with auto location data. Any citizen can lodge a complaint through the Mobile App. Flying Squads then investigate the matter and the RO takes decision within 100 minutes.

A new Android-based mobile app called ‘Voter Helpline’ has also been launched, said the CEO, adding that this app provides convenience to all citizens for finding their names in the electoral roll, submitting online forms, checking the status of the application, filing complaints and receiving the reply on their mobile app besides knowing the contact details of Booth Level Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and District Election Officers, by using the Voter Helpline Mobile App or through http://www.nvsp.in Portal or by calling 1950 Helpline Number.

The CEO added that ‘PwD App’ has also been launched to enable Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to request for new registration, change in address, change in other particulars and mark themselves as PwD through the use of the mobile application was also launched. By simply entering their contact details, the Booth Level Officer is assigned to provide a doorstep facility. PwDs can also request for a wheelchair during polling.