ECI extends electoral roll revision in Punjab, draft now on Aug 13, final on Oct 12

In a representation to the ECI and the Punjab CEO, Dhillon said that such activities are completely contrary to the objectives of the Election Commission's revision exercise and are illegal. (File)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday extended the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab, two other states and Delhi.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Punjab, the Commission said the house-to-house visits by booth level officers (BLOs) will continue till August 3. Earlier, the house-to-house visits were to conclude on July 24. The draft electoral rolls in the state will now be published on August 13 in place of July 31. The final rolls will come out on October 12 in place of October 10.

The EC also extended the deadline for SIR of electoral rolls in Telangana, Karnataka, and Delhi following a request from the CEOs of the respective states and the Union Territory. On Tuesday, EC extended the SIR schedule for Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.