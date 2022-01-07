scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
EC organises workshop on social media monitoring ahead of Punjab polls

Dr Rubal Kanozia, assistant professor from the Central University in Bathinda was the main speaker at the workshop. Kanozia is a researcher on misinformation and fake news and also a social media analyst.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 7, 2022 7:02:14 pm
social media, social media and mental health, posting on social media, being real on social media, indian express newsNotably, DPROs play a vital role in Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC) constituted during elections to keep a check on news in newspapers, electronic media and social media. (Representational image)

With social media emerging as a new challenge, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab Friday organised a workshop for all District Public Relation Officers (DPROs) on ‘Social Media Monitoring’ to help them counter fake news and identify paid news during the upcoming Punjab assembly election.

During the workshop, CEO S Karuna Raju reviewed the ongoing Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation activities with the DPROs in their respective districts.

He also asked DPROs to sensitise maximum people about their voting rights not only by using conventional media like indoor and outdoor advertisements and press notes but also by exhorting them to make optimum use of social media platforms.

Kanozia later briefed the DPROs about various social media tips and tools, which will help them in keeping a check on fake, viral and paid news on different social media platforms during the election.

Notably, DPROs play a vital role in Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC) constituted during elections to keep a check on news in newspapers, electronic media and social media.

