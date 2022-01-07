EC organises workshop on social media monitoring ahead of Punjab polls

With social media emerging as a new challenge, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab Friday organised a workshop for all District Public Relation Officers (DPROs) on ‘Social Media Monitoring’ to help them counter fake news and identify paid news during the upcoming Punjab assembly election.

Dr Rubal Kanozia, assistant professor from the Central University in Bathinda was the main speaker at the workshop. Kanozia is a researcher on misinformation and fake news and also a social media analyst.

During the workshop, CEO S Karuna Raju reviewed the ongoing Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation activities with the DPROs in their respective districts.

He also asked DPROs to sensitise maximum people about their voting rights not only by using conventional media like indoor and outdoor advertisements and press notes but also by exhorting them to make optimum use of social media platforms.

In Premium Now | Absent or present? Mayawati as active as she needs to be, says BSP

Kanozia later briefed the DPROs about various social media tips and tools, which will help them in keeping a check on fake, viral and paid news on different social media platforms during the election.

Notably, DPROs play a vital role in Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC) constituted during elections to keep a check on news in newspapers, electronic media and social media.