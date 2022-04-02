EC selects Dr Ashutosh as visiting professor

The Election Commission of India has appointed Professor Ashutosh Kumar from the political science department of Panjab University as the first visiting professor to the T N Seshan Chair at the International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, New Delhi.

The Chair will be mentored by former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), N Gopalaswami. Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Kumar has a rich experience of over fourteen years at the level of Professor in the Department of Political Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh. He is also the Lala Lajpat Rai Chair Professor. His areas of specialisation include Electoral Dynamics in the Indian States. He has also conducted research on the subjects relating to problems of democratic transition and consolidation in developing countries. His research papers have been published in National and International Journals.

Prof Ashutosh was selected by a committee constituted by the Commission under the Chairmanship of Gopalaswami. The members included Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay; Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru; Urvashi Gulati, Chief Secretary (Retd.) Haryana, Dharmendra Sharma, Director General, IIIDEM. ENS