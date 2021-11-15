EC received application for registration of Punjab Lok Congress Party: Amarinder’s advisor

The Election Commission has received an application from Captain Amarinder Singh for registration of his new political outfit called Punjab Lok Congress Party, the former Punjab Chief Minister’s media advisor Raveen Thukral said on Monday.

Thukral tweeted the acknowledgment from the poll body which stated, “I am directed to acknowledge the receipt of your application dated 31 Oct 2021 received here on 01 Nov 2021 for registration of your association under section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The application is being scrutinized and you will be informed of the further requirements, if any, after the scrutiny.”

The Election Commission, however, has not commented on the matter till now.

Last month, Captain had announced that he would form his own political party in Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls. He also said that his party’s name and symbol will be announced only after he receives a nod from the Election Commission.

He had also said that his party would contest all the 117 seats in the state, hinting that many Congress leaders may also join his outfit. Though he ruled out forming an alliance with the BJP, he mentioned that he was open to entering into a seat-sharing agreement with them. He also made it clear that he had no intention of aligning with the Shiromani Akali Dal but kept the door open for breakaway Akali factions.

At the Indian Express Idea Exchange last week, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said the BJP will team up with anyone (in Punjab) for a stable government that will work for national security.

The Punjab Assembly polls are scheduled to be held early next year.

According to the Election Commission, any party seeking registration under the Election Commission has to submit an application to it within a period of 30 days following the date of its formation. This is in keeping with the guidelines prescribed by the Commission in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The registration of all political parties is governed by the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

As per the existing guidelines, the applicant is asked to publish the proposed name of the party in two national newspapers and two local dailies. It should also provide two days for submitting objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party before the Commission within 30 days from the publication. The notice for publication is also displayed on the website of the Election Commission.