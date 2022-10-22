scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

EC asks Haryana to take action in IPS officers’ posting case

The police officer had informed the Commission about alleged “unauthorised continuance” of four IPS officers in field posting

The officer has hinted that after the promotions, the IPS officers can't continue on the junior posts being the same as cadre posts while referring to the Indian Police Service (fixation of cadre strength) Amendment Regulations, 2017.

While taking note of a representation of a senior police officer regarding the posting order of four IPS officers, the state Election Commission has asked the Haryana government to take “necessary action”.

Some days back, the police officer had informed the Commission about alleged “unauthorised continuance” of four IPS officers in field posting while pointing out “legal complications” in implementation of the model code of conduct during the upcoming panchayat polls.

While referring to this representation, the Commission recently sent a letter to Additional Chief Secretary (home) TVSN Prasad asking him to take necessary action. While urging the state government to issue formal posting orders of the four IPS officers, the senior police officer had stated “the orders have not been issued despite their promotions taking place a few months ago”.

The officer has insisted that "it would be in fitness of things if the competent authority could consider to issue formal written posting orders of the four IPS officers of Haryana cadre without further delay to avoid any legal complications."

More from Chandigarh

According to sources, the officer has also pointed out how the officers can perform sensitive duties during the polls in the absence of their formal posting orders.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 09:40:40 am
