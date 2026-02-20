EC asks CEOs to make preparations: SIR to start in Punjab, Haryana, HP from April

ECI to begin Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Punjab from April 2026; preparatory work to be completed soon, similar exercise planned in multiple states and UTs. (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, informing that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the above state is expected to start from April, 2026, hence preparatory work related to SIR should be completed at the earliest.

The letter, dated February 19, has also been addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, NCT, of Delhi, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana and Uttarakhand)

The letter states that the Commission, vide Order No. 23/ERS/2025 dated 24.06.2025 has ordered Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll to be undertaken in all the States and UTs. In continuation to this, the Commission, vide letter no. 23/2025-ERS (Vol.II) dated 05.07.2025, directed all the CEOs (except Bihar) to initiate pre revision activities for the SIR exercise. Further, the Commission vide letter dated 27.10.2025 announced SIR exercise in 12 State/UTs, which is underway, the letter says.