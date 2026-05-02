Eating out in Punjab to get 20% dearer from next weekend amid commercial LPG price hike

The proposed hike is expected to be an added burden on customers, as many eateries had already increased food prices in March and April during the LPG shortage. (Express photo)

The sharp rise in commercial LPG cylinder prices from May 1 is set to have a double impact on consumers, particularly those who prefer eating out, as the Punjab Hotel and Restaurant Association has proposed a steep 20 per cent increase in food prices across the state.

Association president Amarveer Singh said a meeting has been called on Monday to take a unanimous decision, after which the revised rate cards will be implemented from the next weekend. There are over 80,000 hotels and restaurants in Punjab.

The development comes amid a sustained rise in commercial LPG prices.

Amid rising global energy prices, state-run oil companies have hiked commercial cylinder prices by Rs 993 on May 1, just two days after the 5-state polls ended on April 29.