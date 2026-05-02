Eating out in Punjab to get 20% dearer from next weekend amid commercial LPG price hike

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The sharp rise in commercial LPG cylinder prices from May 1 is set to have a double impact on consumers, particularly those who prefer eating out, as the Punjab Hotel and Restaurant Association has proposed a steep 20 per cent increase in food prices across the state.
Association president Amarveer Singh said a meeting has been called on Monday to take a unanimous decision, after which the revised rate cards will be implemented from the next weekend. There are over 80,000 hotels and restaurants in Punjab.
The development comes amid a sustained rise in commercial LPG prices.
Amid rising global energy prices, state-run oil companies have hiked commercial cylinder prices by Rs 993 on May 1, just two days after the 5-state polls ended on April 29.
In Punjab, the cumulative increase since January 1 stands at Rs 1,491.50. In comparison, during the LPG crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict, the total hike from March 1 to May 1 alone has been Rs 1,331.50. Monthly revisions have contributed significantly to the surge, with prices rising by Rs 111 on January 1, Rs 49 on February 1, and Rs 30 on March 1.
As the West Asia conflict escalated, a second hike of Rs 115 was implemented on March 7, followed by Rs 193.50 on April 1 and a steepest single increase of Rs 993 on May 1, pushing the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder beyond Rs 3,000.
The proposed hike is expected to be an added burden on customers, as many eateries had already increased food prices in March and April during the LPG shortage, when commercial supplies were heavily curtailed by the Ministry of Petroleum amid the global fuel crisis. Consumers say the latest move amounts to a double blow.
“Already restaurants increased the prices of food items in March itself when there was LPG shortage and now yet again…this sounds too unprofessional on their part …even a small roadside eatery had also increased prices …like Amritsari nan-chhole which were priced at Rs 60 per plate were priced at Rs 70 a plate at many roadside eateries in March itself and now let’s see the second hike,” said a Ludhiana-based customer.
Responding to concerns, Amarveer Singh said, “Most of the restaurants and hotels linked with our association have not increased prices of food items till now; they will be doing it next weekend only. If a few had already done it in the past …I am not aware of it, and it must have been just marginal only.”
He added that the association is in talks with the government for a rollback of the steep LPG price hike, stating that it is severely impacting the hospitality industry.
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