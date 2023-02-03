scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Eateries protest, want change in by-laws

The restaurant owners said that the eateries and clubs of Sectors 26 and 7 are paying the highest GST in UT but the administration is ignoring them.

The association demanded a change in the by-laws, on the lines of the other sectors and Industrial Area Phase 2. (Express Photo)
The Chandigarh Club and Restaurant Association along with its workers staged a protest over their long pending demands here on Thursday.

The association demanded a change in the by-laws, on the lines of the other sectors and Industrial Area Phase 2.

The office-bearers said that they have been pleading with the administration to meet their demands for almost nine years.

The restaurant owners said that the eateries and clubs of Sectors 26 and 7 are paying the highest GST in UT but the administration is ignoring them.

Around 1,000 restaurant workers and owners, after closing their outlets, took out a march from Sector 26.

“The demands include notification of change in by-laws like in other sectors including permission to cover back courtyard and that notices and sealing be paused till recommendations suggested by MP Kher are complied with,” Rajeev Dhawan president said. ENS

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 01:38 IST
Man rams car into PU wall

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
