“Eat Rights Schools’ initiative to promote healthy eating on campus

A heart-healthy lifestyle is found missing in 9 out of 10 children from Punjab and Delhi, reported a recent study.

The principal investigator of the study, Dr. Rajneesh Kapoor, a Punjab Rattan awardee and vice-chairman of interventional cardiology at Medanta Hospital, and his team examined 3,200 children in the age group of 5 to 18 years through a questionnaire-based assessment of parameters that affect cardiovascular health.

The study noted that the increasing prevalence of childhood obesity, high screen time in children, and a lack of adequate physical activity are noticeable.

Keeping in view the high incidence of childhood obesity and to make children aware of health and nutrition, the Food Safety Administration UT, Chandigarh, has implemented the Government of India initiative of ‘Eat Right Schools’ here, roping in the Education Department, Chandigarh to focus on 100 government schools in the first phase of this initiative.

Hygiene, food quality, and nutrition in school canteens will be the number one priority, with a food safety supervising program, comprising several modules training workers in the schools. “First, we will assess the condition of the canteen, license, registration, food served on campus, then train the workers according to the parameters of the ‘Eat Right Schools’ initiative and after this entire process, there will be third-party auditors, approved by the GOI and monitored by quality control of India,” explains Sukhwinder Singh, Designated officer-cum-Licensing Authority, Food Safety, UT Chandigarh.

The plan is to assess the quality of food served in canteens, in terms of fried, processed, high-sugar food, which is low in nutrition and high in fat, and replace these with a healthy and nutritious diet. So far, after an audit, five government schools are in line for certification of Eat Right Schools, and while the initiative has started from government schools, it will be extended to private schools in due course of time.

Training in hygiene, quality standards of food, and maintenance of kitchens will also be given to workers preparing midday meals, which come under the catering wing. “We will help them to replace junk food with healthy alternatives like millet, not use old oil for frying, and guide them towards healthy food.

There will be many activities that we will conduct to promote healthy food, like slogan writing, and painting to inspire children to eat right. After consultation with the principal, we will also have a food safety officer on campus and there will be regular testing and monitoring. We will give a brief presentation to heads of schools on the requirements of an eat right school.

Millets will be an important part of this mission, chefs will demonstrate recipes and we will create pamphlets of simple recipes. like making instant porridge or lassi with ragi, which is instant nutrition. The initiative will require a lot of effort and support from different quarters, but it will benefit many children,” adds Singh.